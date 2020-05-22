Shehnaaz Gill's father REACTS to the rape charges against him: I'm ready to be hanged if I'm proved guilty

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh took to his Instagram handle to issue a clarification statement against the rape allegations against him. Here's what he said.

Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh, has been making headlines since yesterday, but for all the wrong reasons. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant's father has been accused of rape charges. Yes, a woman in Jalandhar has filed a complaint against him of sexual assault. As per media reports, Santokh Singh allegedly raped a 40-year-old woman on May 14, 2020 at gunpoint in his car. This news has left Shehnaaz Gill's fans utterly shocked. Now, Santokh Singh has finally broken his silence and issued a clarification statement on social media

Just a few hours ago, Shehnaaz's father took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself and open up about the rape accusations against him. In a long note, he stated that he completely innocent and the rape charges against him are totally false. His caption read, 'I am innocent. A huge conspiracy is being made defame and malign me. I will clarify the matter in merely two days and bring out the truth. I SSP Vikram Duggal to take charge of my case and handle it personally. If I am found to be guilty of any charges even 1%, then I am ready to be hanged. I would willingly and readily agree with the punishment. I have not done anything wrong, please trust me. Please do not target Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha. I have never done wrong to anyone in my life. I hope the will truth prevail and justice will be served.'

Take a look at Santokh Singh's post here:

Meanwhile, Shehbaz has also stated that his father is not guilty of the charges levied against him and people are trying to pull down his image. However, Shehnaaz has yet not come out in the open to speak about the same.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh DENIES rape accusations levelled against him

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×