Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh DENIES rape accusations levelled against him

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh has finally reacted to the rape allegations levied against him. He has denied all the accusations and clarified his innocence. Here's what he had to say.

Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh garnered a lot of attention yesterday when a rape case was registered against him by the Punjab police. Yes, an FIR was lodged after a 40-year-old woman accused Santokh Singh of allegedly raping her at gunpoint in his car. She claimed that Santokh raped her when she had gone to meet her boyfriend at his residence. The police then began investigating the matter and moved forward with the inquiry process. Ever since then, several speculations about Santok Singh have been made.

However, now Shehnaaz's father has finally broken his silence and reacted to the rape accusations levelled against him by the woman in question. He spoke to a Punjabi news channel, the call recording of which is now doing rounds on social media. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant's father has denied and clarified all allegations against him. In the conversation with the Punjabi news channel, he also said that the woman is merely trying to defame him and his family charging such false rape charges against him.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill's father accused of rape at gunpoint; Police files complaint

Almost five videos have been shared on Twitter, by a handle named #Attitude. In the video's Santok Singh is heard talking about the whole controversy and stating that the woman is trying to malign his image in the public. Santokh Singh can be heard saying that the woman who has filed the alleged rape case is a fraudster. He said that she demands money to take back the FIR and remove someone's name from the case.

Santokh Singh also mentioned that he has met the woman three or four times, but he also said that the lady used to address him as her brother. He went onto speak about a boy named Lucky who was in contact with the woman in question. Apparently, the two had a heated argument after which Lucky had come to stay with Santokh Singh for some days. Later, the woman contacted Santokh Singh in search of Lucky, but he refused to reveal details about Lucky's whereabouts. So, the next day she filed a case against him. Further Shehnaaz's father also stated that the CCTV footage that was captured outside his house are proof of his innocence.

Take a look at Santok Singh's clarification on the alleged rape case:

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz on rape charges against father: Case has been filed but allegations are false

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×