Shehnaaz Gill's father says she's 'not fine' after rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's demise

Several reports on Thursday reported that television superstar and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had passed away. The news came as a rude shock to the actor. Now, a latest report reveals that late Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is in Mumbai and is shattered with this news.

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh while speaking to SpotBoyE revealed that he spoke to her and she is "not fine". He also is equally shocked and cannot 'believe whatever has happened'.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Santokh Singh Sukh said, "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened."

When asked if he had spoken to Shehnaaz, he said, "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later."