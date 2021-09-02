Shehnaaz Gill's father says she's 'not fine' after rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's demise
Several reports on Thursday reported that television superstar and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had passed away. The news came as a rude shock to the actor. Now, a latest report reveals that late Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is in Mumbai and is shattered with this news.
Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh while speaking to SpotBoyE revealed that he spoke to her and she is "not fine". He also is equally shocked and cannot 'believe whatever has happened'.
Speaking to SpotboyE, Santokh Singh Sukh said, "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened."
When asked if he had spoken to Shehnaaz, he said, "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later."
Sidharth and Shehnaaz had come together just a few days ago for a joint appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. They shared the stage with Karan Johar who is hosting the current season. Both the actors were in the Bigg Boss house during season 13 where their relationship bloomed. While they never made their relationship official, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's strong friendship was enough proof for their fans who adorably called them as 'SidNaaz'.
In fact, ahead of his Bigg Boss OTT arrival, Sidharth had also reminisced his journey on Bigg Boss 13. "Well, Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart, it’s given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Siddharth through this show. My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly," the late actor had said.
Rest In Peace, Sidharth Shukla!