Shehnaaz Gill's killer moves on De De Pyaar De song will make you want to put on your dance shoes; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's 'thumkas' on a foot-tapping track from Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De in this throback video shows that she loves flaunting her dancing skills. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill's love for dancing is not hidden from anyone. The young girl lives and breathes dancing. We have seen several glimpses of her amazing dancing skills during her stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She would be the first one in the BB 13 house, to start grooving to songs in the morning, and we must say, it was a delight to watch Shehnaaz dance every morning. Whether she is a professional dancer or not, Sana (as lovingly called by her fans) dances from her heart, and that is what makes her dance look so good.

It's been more than four months that BB 13 bid goodbye, but ardent viewers are surely missing the show, and especially Shehnaaz. The one thing that every Shehnaaz fan is really missing is her masti and dance in BB 13. The Punjabi Kudi sure knew how to entertain everyone and keep them cheerful despite the tensions in the house. Shehnaaz today enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and her fans keep waiting to interact with her every day. Though Shehnaaz makes it a point to share posts almost daily, for her die-hard fans, it is not just enough. They keep digging her old videos and photos to spread her magic everywhere.

We recently got our hands on throwback video, where Shehnaaz is seen flaunting her amazing dancing skills. In the video shared a by fan page, Shehnaaz is seen grooving to a foot-tapping track from , Rakul Preet, and starrer De De Pyaar De. Can you guess which song it is? Well, it is none other than, 'Hauli Hauli.' Yes, this happens to be one of Shehnaaz's favourite songs, as she danced on this peppy track in the BB 13 house several times, and each time she danced, she left everyone 'awestruck.' In this throwback video also, Shehnaaz is seen showing off her killer dance moves and her 'thumkas' are just on point.

Dressed in denim shorts, black boots, and a floral red top, Shehnaaz is surely giving us some major fashion goals too. Her expressions, as usual, are just perfect. She is seen dancing outside an office building of sorts and proves that she does not require a specific place to dance. The Punjab Ki can dance anytime, and anywhere. She breaks into her signature 'giddha' and gives the song her own touch, which only makes it more appealing. This video is will certainly bring a wide smile on all Shehnaaz Kaur Gill fans' faces, and will make many want to put on their dancing shoes too. Well, not to miss, her beaming smile when she performs 'giddha' is where she wins everyone's hearts.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's amazing dancing skills here:

Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say, Shehnaaz is a multi-tasker. She can dance, sing, make people laugh. Truly, Shehnaaz is blessed with the best of talent and is a powerhouse. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing her on-screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

