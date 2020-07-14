Shehnaaz Gill's moves on Harrdy Sandhu's song 'Kya Baat Ay' will make you want to groove along; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill's amazing dance moves on Harrdy Sandhu's foot-tapping number 'Kya Baat Ay' proves that the Bigg Boss 13 finalist is born to dance. Take a look at the throwback video here.

Shehnaaz Gill's love for dance is not hidden from anyone. While entering Bigg Boss 13 to leaving the house on the finale, Shehnaaz has been proving her dance mettle throughout the 'tedha season.' Be it Bhangra (a traditional dance form) or grooving to a Bollywood number, Shehnaaz surely knows how to make heads turn with her dancing talent. She was one of the only contestants who never missed out grooving to the morning songs in the BB 13 house. Though she did not win the show, she surely captured hearts with her cute, innocent, and happy-go-lucky personality.

Tomorrow, it is going to be 5 months of BB 13's finale, however, the craze for Shehnaaz is still the same. While the Punjabi Kudi ensures to interact with her fans by sharing multiple posts, almost every day, her fans seem to not have enough. Shehnaaz's fans keep digging into her 'good old days' and sharing her best videos and photos from the past. We recently got our hands into such an amazing video, where the young girl is grooving to a peppy song, and the video is now going viral on Instagram.

In the clip, Shehnaaz is seen flaunting her amazing dance moves on Harrdy Sandhu's foot-tapping song 'Kya Baat Ay'. From her thumkas to her expressions to her look, Shehnaaz has surely nailed the song. While her moves are certainly eye-catching, it is her look that will leave you more impressed, as it perfectly fits the feel of the song. Sana is seen wearing a denim jacket paired with a black crop top and black lowers. With open tresses, dewy makeup, and the glasses, Shehnaaz is here to win over your hearts. Her moves are on point, and this video proves that she was born to dance. Also, it will make you groove along, and if not that, its surely something you would want to learn for your next party after COVID-19 scare of course!

Take a look at Shehnaaz's throwback dance video here:

Meanwhile, the former BB 13 contestant is prepping up for her next song with Tony Kakkar titled, 'Kurta Pajama,' which releases on 17 July (2020). What are your thoughts on this throwback video of Shehnaaz? Let us know in the comment section below.

