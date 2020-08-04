Shehnaaz Gill's short poem on Raksha Bandhan is about the fun loving bond shared by brothers & sisters; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's heartwarming yet heartwarming Raksha Bandhan message for her brothers is all about sibling love. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill shares a warm bond with everyone, especially her brothers. While we've seen her fun-filled camaraderie with Shehbaz Badesha in Bigg Boss 13, yesterday (August 3, 2020) on Raksha Bandhan, the Punjabi kudi dedicated a heartwarming poem for her all her brothers. The young star recited the short poem in her own cute and innocent style as she addressed it to her brothers. The poem depicted the fun-loving bond shared by brothers and sisters and was a perfect treat for all.

Known as the Punjab Ki , with the poem Shehnaaz is seen telling her brothers that she has brought rakhi for them. Later, after sweetly tying the rakhi on her brothers' wrists, she sweetly asks them for giving her some gifts or money as a present. Sana's poem shows the innocent relationship shared between sisters and brothers. While in the video, Shehnaaz is seen asking for Rs. 200 as a gift, Shehbaz replied in the comment section saying, 'Take Rs. 500 my little sister.'

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla shares funny posts on 'after effects of Rakhi' and all brothers will relate to him; See Photos

Before this, witty yet heartening poem, Shehnaaz also dedicated a long heartwarming post for her brothers, venting out her feelings for them. Calling her brothers her pillars of strength and shields, Shehnaaz said that she knows she can count on them in every situation, even when the whole world stands against her. Further, she added that she has immense trust in them, and knows that they will always stand by her side regardless of the circumstances. 'I know that you are always there to cheer me up and embrace me with joy, Shehnaaz wrote.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's sweet posts on Raksha Bandhan here:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was last seen in the music video 'Kurta Pajama' opposite Tony Kakkar. Just a few days back, she reunited with her BB 13 BFF Sidharth Shukla for a happening Instagram live session, leaving SidNaaz fans overwhelmed. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Hindustani Bhau; See Photo

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×