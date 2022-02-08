Shehnaaz Gill's stunning all-black attire will inspire you to believe in yourself

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved actresses in the telly world. Her popularity has been increasing with each passing day. Last year, after the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla, the actress was not much active on social media but now she is slowly coming back and being more active on Instagram. In recent days, she has been uploading a lot of pictures. Today, she shared a video on her handle in which she wore all-black attire and was looking gorgeous.

The actress wore a black outfit with matching shoes and sported a high braided ponytail. And captioned the post as ‘i Believe in #shehnaazgill ….believe in yourself!!” Many fans dropped a comment saying ‘looking so gorgeous baby’. Another wrote, “Aap meri favourite ho h or hamesa rahiyega’. Her last television appearance was for Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. She paid her tribute to Sidharth Shukla, who had won the 13th season. She too had participated in the same season.

During the episode, Salman and Shehnaaz both talked about Sidharth. The Bollywood superstar revealed that he is in touch with Sidharth's mother and calls to check on her.

Earlier in the day, Shilpa Shetty shared a reel with actress Shehnaaz Gill. They are seen enacting Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue, ‘Such a boring day’, which went viral on social media, some time back. The duo had made the reel in between their recent shoot for an upcoming project.

