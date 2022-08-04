Shehnaaz Gill's version of 'spa day' leaves fans in splits; Check PICS here

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She is definitely a name synonym to Bigg Boss and all the credits go to the funny and cute antics, she did in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. She rose to fame during Bigg Boss 13 and has a massive fan following on social media. Her beauty and innocence struck a chord with her fans, who active shower love on her. And, she never fails to share her daily routine with her loved ones on Instagram.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Shehnaaz shared her version of 'spa day' and it is all things fun. In the photos, Shehnaaz can be seen enjoying and playing in the mud. She looked super cute and adorable in the pictures. As soon as she shared the photos. her fans dropped sweet comments.

Check Shehnaaz Gill's post here:

On the work front, Shehnaaz has joined hands with Bollywood's most iconic duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are coming together after 15 years to entertain the masses and will be going on North America tour for their show 'Sanju Baba Chale Amerika'. This entertaining duo will be joined by Shehnaaz who will travel with them to the US and Canada. Today, Shehnaaz shared a promo along with them on her Instagram handle. This caption of this promo read, "Main toh chali AMRICA aur CANADA… with Sanju baba! So much fun! Tour begins next month!"

Apart from this, she is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde in a key role.

