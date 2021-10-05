'Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla' video trends on Twitter, days before release of her film ‘Honsla Rakh’

A video of the adorable Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill from the sets of her upcoming movie Honsla Rakh is going viral. On Monday, Shehnaaz’s co-actor Shinda Grewal shared a video from the sets of their upcoming film. In the video, we can see former Bigg Boss contestant and Shinde Grewal, as the little boy asks Shehnaaz a few questions as he plays the 'Akinator' - a game where the AI guesses a person based on the information you provide it.

Ever since the video has been uploaded, it has gone viral and the hashtag 'Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla' has been trending. Shinda asks Shehnaaz Gill a few questions about the character on her mind, before revealing the result that popped up on the phone screen. Her name showed up as Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla which completely surprised her and she starts laughing.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla was Shehnaaz Gill's close friend. The actor allegedly died at the age of 40, on September 2, due to a sudden massive cardiac arrest. He is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla fell in love during their stint in the BB13 house.