Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz pens moving note for Sidharth: You may be away from eyes but always close to heart

The telly world witnessed one of the most heartbreaking moments of late when Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away. The untimely demise of the 40 year old actor left everyone shattered and people are still struggling to come to terms with the fact that Sidharth is no more. And while the social media is abuzz with several heartfelt tributes by his fan army, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz has once again shared an emotional post for the late actor which will leave you teary eyed.

Shehbaz had taken to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with Sidharth from his stint in Bigg Boss 13. To note, Shehbaz had entered the BB house during the family week to support Shehnaaz. In the caption, Shehbaz wrote that Sidharth might be away from his eyes now, he will always be in his heart. In fact, he also referred to the late actor as ‘sher’. “Akhon se tu hai dur par dil ke bahut kareeb hai AB BAGWAN ki tarah sidharth bai teri pooja kronga ab yahi mere naseeb hai SHER @realsidharthshukla,” he added.

Take a look at Shehbaz’s post for Sidharth Shukla:

Earlier, Shehbaz had also mourned Sidharth’s demise and has been sharing heartfelt posts for the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 winner. In one of his posts, Shehbaz wrote, “Mera sher. You are always with us and you will be always. Will try to become like you. It is a dream now and this dream will come true soon. I will not say RIP because you are not. Love you”.

Also Read: PIC: Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz remembers Sidharth Shukla: Nothing shakes the smiling heart