Shekhar Suman gives an update on Raju Srivastava's health: 'Organs are functioning but he's still unconscious'

Raju Srivastava is in hospital for more than 10 days now. His family, friends, and fans are constantly praying for the star comedian's health, and seems like the prayers have been doing wonders as his health is improving slowly and steadily. For the uninformed, it was on August 10 that Raju Srivastava was hospitalized in Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. He collapsed while running on the treadmill in a South Delhi gym and was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given immediate CPR followed by angioplasty. A few days ago, the doctors informed the family that Raju Srivastava's brain had become unresponsive and only a 'miracle could save him.'

Amidst all this, there were many gloomy reports related to his health and it was difficult for his fans to trust the real ones. However, his friends Shekhar Suman, Ahsaan Qureshi, and Sunil Pal have been constantly sharing news related to his health condition. Today, Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter account and shared the latest update on Raju Srivastava's health. He wrote, "Today's update on Raju according to his family members…his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, the doctor says, he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki Kripa. Har Har Mahadev".

For the unversed, On Thursday, Raju Srivastava's friend-comedian Ahsaan Qureshi told Pinkvilla, "Doctors have given up. They've told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead. His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago. He is in Delhi AIIMS as of now and I request everyone to pray for a miracle to happen." Raju's condition hadn't seen any major improvement and this latest news by Shekhar Suman has given hope to his fans and well-wishers.

On the professional front, Raju Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh.

