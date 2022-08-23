Sherdil Shergill PROMO: Will Surbhi Chandna and 'rich brat' Dheeraj Dhoopar's work relation turn into love?

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna are among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. They have been part of several popular and highly successful TV shows individually, but to the amazement of their fans, the duo will be soon seen together in a new show ‘Sherdil Shergill’. It is a romantic comedy show, which will follow the lives of two stark opposite and hot-headed people.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Sherdil Shergill on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see a glimpse of Surbhi and Dheeraj's completely opposite lives. The promo starts with Surbhi taunting Dheeraj about being a rich dad's son and schooling him on how she has achieved things in her life. Dheeraj is seen teasing her and says "Kitna bolengi aap". The caption of this promo read, "Do log jinke zindagi ko lekar ravaiyya hai bahut hi alag, bane hai kya woh ek dooje ke liye Dekhiye #SherdilShergill jald hi, sirf #Colors par".

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. On the other hand, Dheeraj was a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhgaya for 5 long years and his on-screen chemistry with his co-star Shraddha Arya was adored by their fans. Dheeraj will also be seen in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

About Sherdil Shergill:

The show narrates the coming-of-age story of an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some unusual decisions that change her life forever. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. Manmeet has a chance encounter with a carefree young boy Rajkumar Yadav that paves way for a beautiful love story.

