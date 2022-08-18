Sherdil Shergill: Surbhi Chandna drops a BTS clip from the sets as she preps to become a 'Catwoman'; Watch

Surbhi Chandna is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry. She is among the stylish divas on the television block and never fails to amaze the audience and her fans with some impressive outfits and hilarious content. Surbhi, who is all set to shine once again, has been leaving no stone unturned to update her fans of her whereabouts. The actress will soon be seen in Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. The promos of the show have been doing wonders on-screen and fans are quite excited to witness their bittersweet romance.

Today, Surbhi shared a new BTS video on her Instagram handle from the sets of her upcoming show Sherdil Shergill. In this video, we see Surbhi in a stunning black leather costume and dishing out major Catwoman vibes. She can be seen sitting in the costume as her hair is getting done. During this, she shares, "We have had a pretty hectic morning and quite interesting and challenging as well. We are still in the midst of fixing everything but it's been exciting because I'm the Catwoman". Later, she is seen practicing her shot.

Sharing this clip, she wrote, "One Moment Catwoman And the other living Manmeet Shergill Manu thankyou For choosing me to be you You Inspire me like no other #sherdilshergill on @colorstv @voot #comingsoon #manmeetshergill #behindthescenes #promoday From struggling to get the Hair Makeup right to starving so i can fit and do justice to the stunning Catwoman outfit to learning how to use the whip the sexy way all this in a days JOB". Arjun Bijlani's comment is quite interesting on Surbhi' video as he wrote, "Meowwwww" considering Surbhi's look.

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi recently collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a music video titled Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar.

About Sherdil Shergill:

The show narrates the coming-of-age story of an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some unusual decisions that change her life forever. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. Manmeet has a chance encounter with a carefree young boy Rajkumar Yadav that paves way for a beautiful love story.

