Shibani Dandekar on sister Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundrra’s breakup: It was a difficult period in her life

Ever since Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar had parted ways, fans have been speculating reasons for their fallout. Though they never revealed the real reason behind their breakup they continue to grab headlines. To note, the couple was in a relationship for several years. They called it quits last year. It is now so many months and now the actress sister Shibani Dandekar has opened up on this breakup and said it was a difficult period. The actress has also revealed other things too.

In an interview with India.com, Shibani said, “Breakup was a difficult period in her life. It happened just before the lockdown. And everyone was left alone. What has happened in the last couple of years has set the bar in terms of tolerance of what we are willing to deal with and what we’re not willing to deal with. My sister wants to be true to herself and live the best version of her own life. It was an important journey for her to be on.”

Anusha had shared a post on her Instagram after the actor said that he is still not recovered from the breakup. She wrote, “People, who are mad at you for speaking the truth are those people, who are living a lie. Keep speaking the truth.” While the other post reads, “Sad how some people believe their own lies and the stories they make up in their heads.” She has even captioned the post as “I woke up like this... and I may not be a lot of things but the one thing I am is honest! Happy happy Sunday #tellyourtruth.”

