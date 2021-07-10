Shikha Singh slams trolls for social media post: It's something so normal, why should anyone feel offended?

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shikha Singh shares her views on being trolled as she says that being an actor, she has to face such things.

Social media has become an integral part of the lives of celebrities which has also paved way for trolling. Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh also faced trolling a few days back. The actress posted a picture of herself from her photoshoot. Her post was liked by her friends and former colleagues like Sriti Jha, Ashita Dhawan and Ashlesha Sawant. But there were other users who posted negative comments on her post.

While talking to Etimes TV, Shikha Singh shared, “I had once posted a picture feeding my baby and at that time too, I was questioned by people. Firstly, I don't care about the comments and views of people and secondly, I want to normalise breast feeding. The latest picture which I posted is also where I am feeding my baby. The picture is taken from an angle from which my child is not visible. I don’t understand why people have a problem. They are okay with bikini pictures, but if I post a picture like this, there is so much drama that happens. People even labeled that picture as a nude photo which it isn’t!”

Sharing about her reaction to the hate comments, the actress said that she was very upset initially but later she realised that being an actor she has to be prepared for such things. She said, “There was one comment where someone said how my husband could allow me to post such stuff. It's my husband who clicked that picture."

The actress recently embraced motherhood and she is enjoying the time with her little one. She said, “I want to let my baby grow in a space where there are no barriers. Some people say this is not our culture but we all have grown up like with our mothers breast feeding us. It's something so normal, why should anyone feel offended?”

She further added that people should start normalising different body types and realise that their values do not depend on how their body looks. She said that she is proud of her body transformation after she became a mother. She said, “I chose to normalise it because it’s me who has gone through the changes and I am loving it.”

Also read- Kumkum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh gets trolled online for her latest photoshoot

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×