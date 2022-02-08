Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill hop on viral 'Such a boring day' trend; How did they do?

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular names in the television industry. The actress came to the limelight with her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She was loved by the audience for her cute looks and her innocent nature. A clip from her stay in the house had recently gone viral on social media, which was remixed by composer Yashraj Mukhate. Shehnaaz Gill and Shilpa Shetty are seen grooving on the viral trend.

Shilpa Shetty is known to be very active on social media and often shares pictures or videos of herself with her fans. The actress has recently shared a reel with actress Shehnaaz Gill. They are seen enacting Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue, ‘Such a boring day’, which went viral on social media, some time back. Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill’s expressions are not only hilarious but also absolutely adorable. Shehnaaz is looking dazzling in an all-black outfit and high ponytail. Shilpa Shetty had worn an orange flowy attire. The duo made the reel in between their recent shoot for an upcoming project.

Shilpa Shetty was recently snapped at a studio in Bandra, Mumbai. Shehnaaz Gill and Shamita Shetty were also seen outside the studio.

Shilpa Shetty is presently judging the reality show India’s Got Talent along with Badshah, Kirron Kher, and lyricist Manoj Muntashir. She often shares hilarious BTS videos from the sets, where the judges are seen goofing around in their free time.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen at the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 15, where she had given a special performance. She was seen hugging host Salman as the duo got emotional on remembering the late Sidharth Shukla. She gave a powerful performance as a tribute to him.



