Shilpa Shetty appeals for sister & Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty: Jeetni chahiye iss baar

Shilpa Shetty has appealed for votes for sister Shamita Shetty, who is currently a contestant on a popular television reality show, Bigg Boss 15. The actress was papped at the airport recently, along with her two kids, son Viaan Raj Kundra, and daughter Samisha Kundra. As the shutterbugs captured her in photos and videos, Shilpa made sure to make an appeal for Shamita. She asked the paps to vote for her. Moreover, she also said that this time around Shamita should win the title of Bigg Boss 15 winner with the grace of people’s blessings.

In a recent video, Shamita can be seen at the airport as she holds her daughter Samisha in her arms. Her son Viaan is seen walking beside her as well. As the paparazzi clicks them, they interact with Shilpa and the kids. As Shilpa is about to wear her mask, she appeals before the camera for people to vote for Shamita, who is currently in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Shilpa says, “Vote karo yaar, Shamita ke liye...Jeetni chahiye iss baar, aap logo ke aashirvaad se”, while the paparazzi reassure her that she will definitely win.

For the unversed, this is Shamita Shetty’s third time appearing on the reality show. She was first seen in the third season of Bigg Boss. She came as a contestant once again in the digital spin-off of the show, Bigg Boss OTT earlier this year. Recently, Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty came out in support of Shamita after Rakhi Sawant imitated and mocked her shoulder pain, leaving Shamita heartbroken.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty, Rajiv Adatia talk about Shamita Shetty's shoulder pain; Come out in her support