Shilpa Shetty & Arjun Bijlani root for Shamita Shetty in BB15 for her ‘genuine & real’ personality; VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty has been constantly supporting her sister Shamita in her Bigg Boss journey. She has been sharing posts on social media to support her from Bigg Boss OTT to Bigg Boss 15. She has time and again iterated that she is very proud of her game and the way she is her real self in the house. Shilpa Shetty was recently joined by ace actor Arjun Bijlani on the sets of the reality show India’s Got Talent. She had shared a BTS video from the sets as both of them were seen rooting for Shamita Shetty.

Shamita had shared a video on Twitter from the sets of India’s Got Talent, in which she is one of the judges. Looking gorgeous in her silver shimmery gown, she was joined by Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani, who was seen appreciating Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss 15 house. He said, “We are supporting Shamita Shetty. She is playing very well and will definitely be one of the finalists. Some people said that she is fake, but she is my friend and I know she is very genuine. Whatever is in her heart, it is on her mouth.” He also called her a great human being and has a stronghold in the house. Shilpa added that she misses her and wants her to win and come back.

She also wrote in the tweet, “Can’t say this enough but all of us are really proud of your journey in the #BiggBoss house, my Tunki @Thearjunbijlani agrees! You’ve continued to be genuine & real, while you remained headstrong and sensitive. Such a powerful combination that is! @ShamitaShetty”.

She added, “We’re rooting for you all the way to the finish lane, my darling. Love you!”

