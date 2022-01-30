Shilpa Shetty is a boss lady in white jumpsuit, gets clicked on Bigg Boss 15 sets; PICS
Shilpa Shetty was spotted at the Bigg Boss 15 set wearing a white colour jumpsuit. She was looking like a boss as she completed the look with dark pink colour lipstick. The actress left her hair open and opted for boots. While entering the set, she came out and posed for shutterbugs. She was all smiling and even indulged in some fun talks with shutterbugs. Earlier also on her Instagram handle she had shared videos for her sister. Both are very close to each other.
Earlier, Shamita’s mother also reached the set. Raqesh Bapat has also reached out to support his girlfriend. Both will be performing also on the song ‘Sami Sami’ from Pushpa.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Salman Khan hosted show was extended for two weeks. Many polls are being conducted regarding the winner. But the curiosity remains as the makers have not revealed anything about this. Apart from this Gehraiyaan actors will be also coming to the stage to promote their film.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Poll Result: Fans find Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt trio more interesting