Shilpa Shetty is a boss lady in white jumpsuit, gets clicked on Bigg Boss 15 sets; PICS

Shilpa Shetty has been a true supporter for her sister Shamita Shetty, who is among the finalist in Bigg Boss 15. She has always rooted for her and even urged fans to vote. Today is the final day and the winner will be announced in some time. Fans are guessing the name and there is no denying that Shamita has been one of the strongest contestants of the house. She has played the game very nicely and even stood for the wrong.

Shilpa Shetty was spotted at the Bigg Boss 15 set wearing a white colour jumpsuit. She was looking like a boss as she completed the look with dark pink colour lipstick. The actress left her hair open and opted for boots. While entering the set, she came out and posed for shutterbugs. She was all smiling and even indulged in some fun talks with shutterbugs. Earlier also on her Instagram handle she had shared videos for her sister. Both are very close to each other.

Earlier, Shamita’s mother also reached the set. Raqesh Bapat has also reached out to support his girlfriend. Both will be performing also on the song ‘Sami Sami’ from Pushpa.