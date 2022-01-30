Shilpa Shetty is a boss lady in white jumpsuit, gets clicked on Bigg Boss 15 sets; PICS

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jan 30, 2022 07:40 PM IST  |  8.3K
   
news & gossip,Salman Khan,Shilpa Shetty,Bigg Boss 15
Shilpa Shetty is a boss lady in white jumpsuit, gets clicked on Bigg Boss 15 sets; PICS
Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty has been a true supporter for her sister Shamita Shetty, who is among the finalist in Bigg Boss 15. She has always rooted for her and even urged fans to vote. Today is the final day and the winner will be announced in some time. Fans are guessing the name and there is no denying that Shamita has been one of the strongest contestants of the house. She has played the game very nicely and even stood for the wrong. 

Shilpa Shetty was spotted at the Bigg Boss 15 set wearing a white colour jumpsuit. She was looking like a boss as she completed the look with dark pink colour lipstick. The actress left her hair open and opted for boots. While entering the set, she came out and posed for shutterbugs. She was all smiling and even indulged in some fun talks with shutterbugs. Earlier also on her Instagram handle she had shared videos for her sister. Both are very close to each other.

Earlier, Shamita’s mother also reached the set. Raqesh Bapat has also reached out to support his girlfriend. Both will be performing also on the song ‘Sami Sami’ from Pushpa.

Take a look at the pictures here:

shilpa
 
shilpa
 
shilpa
 
shilpa
 
shilpa

Salman Khan hosted show was extended for two weeks. Many polls are being conducted regarding the winner. But the curiosity remains as the makers have not revealed anything about this. Apart from this Gehraiyaan actors will be also coming to the stage to promote their film.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Poll Result: Fans find Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt trio more interesting

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!