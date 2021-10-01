Shilpa Shetty in a bright yellow saree looks breathtakingly gorgeous & steals the show; PIC

is currently judging the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actress is winning the audience's hearts with her fashion sense. She is mostly seen wearing the ethnic outfit and the choice of her outfits are awesome. Though in her personal life, she is equally fashionable. Her Instagram is proof. Well, today she took to her official Instagram handle and shared the look of her next outfit which she will be wearing on the show. And it will not be wrong to say that she is looking gorgeous.

Talking about her look, she is wearing a sunshine yellow pre-draped saree with a blouse that has exaggerated flared sleeves and accessorised with a gold belt. For makeup, the actress opted for a bold shimmery look. She has applied gold highlighter with red lipstick. Her hairs are left open with semi waves style. Her saree also has gotta patti which is making it more beautiful. She has kept her jewelley to minimalistic. Shilpa captioned her picture as ‘Just looking at the bright side of life.’

Many of her fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. The actress was in the news after her husband was arrested in an alleged pornography case.

In the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, Yog guru Baba Ramdev will be seen. He will be gracing the sets along with the Bollywood star . In the promo, it is seen that Baba Ramdev is impressed by the dance performance of Neerja along with her mentor. He was also seen doing some asanas on the stage and Neerja followed his steps effortlessly.

