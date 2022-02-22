Shilpa Shetty dons stunning co-ord set for The Kapil Sharma Show: Ye’llow main aa gyi

Shilpa Shetty is one of the successful actresses of the tinsel town. She entered the film industry with the 1993 film Baazigar alongside Shah Rukh Khan and ever since then, there is no looking back for her. With movies such as Dhadkan, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Life in a Metro, it will be no wrong in saying that she has left quite an impression in the industry. Apart from acting, Shilpa is famous among her fans for her glowing skin and fashionable choices. And, her Instagram handle is proof.

On February 21, Shilpa shared a photograph in a stunning yellow outfit as she makes her way for The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress looked every inch beautiful with subtle makeup. She also added a fun caption to the picture. It read, “Ye’llow main aa gyi #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #lookoftheday #pocketfullofsunshine #happiness #sunshine #goodvibesonly”. Her fans too could not stop gushing over her gorgeous photo as they showered her with lovely comments. A fan wrote, “love love love ethereal in yellow”. Another commented, “She is looking very young”.

See Shilpa’s post here:

A few days back, Shilpa had shared a beautiful note on “forgiveness” in the story section of Instagram. With the worth-reading note, she also wrote a caption. It read, “I forgive the past and heal for the future”. For the unversed, Shilpa is an avid reader and every now and then, she shares her new learning with her fans on Instagram.

Speaking about her professional career, Shilpa Shetty is currently judging the 9th season of India’s Got Talent, along with Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir.

