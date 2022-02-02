Shilpa Shetty extends birthday wishes to her tigress Shamita Shetty: Love you and so proud of you

Shamita Shetty has turned a year wiser on February 02. The Mohabbatein actress has recently come out of Bigg Boss house as Salman hosted a reality show ended on January 30. She won several hearts with her stint inside the house and her friendship with fellow housemates Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat was liked by the audience very much. On the occasion of her birthday, Shamita’s elder sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a heart-melting post on Instagram and wished her happy surprises and abundance for the future.

Shilpa posted a short video on ‘gram to wish Shamita featuring their photographs and wrote a heartfelt caption. It read, “This is how I want to see u always… HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki… my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always.” She ended the caption with heart emoticons.

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will throw a birthday party for her younger sister Shamita Shetty and she has invited a lot of people from the Bigg Boss fraternity including Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are not on the invitee list.

Shamita had appeared in Bigg Boss 15 and finished in fourth place. It was her third appearance in Bigg Boss as earlier she was seen in Bigg Boss season 3 and Bigg Boss OTT.

