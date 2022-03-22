Shilpa Shetty gets a visit from sister Shamita Shetty on India's Got Talent 9 sets; See their selfie

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty form the most adorable sister bond in the industry. Shilpa Shetty has been the biggest supporter of her little sister and it was quite evident from her posts when Shamita Shetty was in Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. Shilpa was also there for her and constantly made the vote appeal for her during her stay in Bigg Boss 15. The duo often shares pictures on social media. Shilpa Shetty recently shared a picture with Shamita from the sets of her show India’s Got Talent.

Bollywood diva and India’s Got Talent 9 judge, Shilpa Shetty has recently shared a BTS picture with her sister, Shamita Shetty. Shilpa Shetty looks gorgeous in a multicolour floral work lehenga. She had accessorized it with floral statement earrings and pink lipstick. She is seen hugging Shamita Shetty. She had sported a white shirt and accessorized it with sunglasses and bright pink lipstick. Shilpa had written in the story, “Visitor on the set today Tunkiii @shamitashetty_official”.

See picture here-

In the Holi special episode, Shilpa Shetty was seen getting emotional at the performance of one of the acts. They have depicted the story of Ramayan in a very unique way. Special guests Govinda and Karisma Kapoor were amazed by the performance. The Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was overwhelmed and said that it was one of the best acts she has seen ever on TV.

Shamita Shetty was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, in which she was one of the finalists.



