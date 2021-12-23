Shilpa Shetty & her entire team root for Shamita Shetty to win Bigg Boss 15; VIDEO

As Bigg Boss 15 is heading towards its finale, the contestants are seen gearing to give their best in the show. Shamita Shetty is one of the contestants and she is playing well. She is appreciated for her strong attitude and genuine nature in the house. Her elder sister Shilpa Shetty has been rooting for her from the start of the show and has been posting appreciation posts on social media.

Shilpa Shetty has been sharing pictures and videos on social media for supporting her in the show. She has been posting to support her ‘tunki’. The actress has recently shared a video on her social media handle along with her team, where she is seen shouting vote for Shamita. She wrote in the caption, “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko poore dil se chaho... toh saari kainaat (aur tumhaari team) usse tumse milaane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai VOTE FOR SHAMITA SHETTY! @shamitashetty_official.”

See video here:

She had earlier shared a tweet from the sets of India’s Got Talent and wrote, “Can’t say this enough but all of us are really proud of your journey in the #BiggBoss house, my Tunki @Thearjunbijlani agrees! You’ve continued to be genuine & real, while you remained headstrong and sensitive. Such a powerful combination that is! @ShamitaShetty.” Arjun Bijlani has also said in the video that Shamita Shetty is a very genuine and real person and deserves to be the winner of the show.



