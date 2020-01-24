Shilpa Shetty Kundra REVEALS Raj Kundra calls her BBC because of THIS reason; Read on

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was recently seen having a gala time at The Kapil Sharma Show where she spoke about her personal life and husband Raj Kundra calling her BBC.

Kundra was recently seen having a gala time at The Kapil Sharma Show. Before the episode aired, Shilpa had shown her excitement to appear on the show on her Instagram account. The actress who was seen donning a tangerine red one-shouldered dress, wrote, "@kapilsharma ne show pe jab bulaaya,Toh ek alag sa Hungama (2) chaaya! It's so much fun being a part of the madness with the man himself. Don't miss it!" Shilpa spoke at length about her personal life and hubby Raj Kundra on the show.

While shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma asked the actress if Raj calls her BBC. On this, Shilpa said, "Yes, this is true. Raj calls me BBC which means Born Before Computers. This is because I am extremely bad at doing things that have anything to do with technology." On speaking about being active on social media and tik tok, Shilpa said, "Social media is very basic which doesn't require a lot of effort. However, it is a tedious task when I have to check my kid's homework over mails and give him printouts. I don't know what is wrong with notebooks and pens! These days everything works over mails and those complicated PDF files."

On the work front, Shilpa will be making a comeback on the big screen after 11 years in Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie directed by Sabbir Khan is all set to hit the screens on 5th June 2020. Besides this, Shilpa will also be seen in Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan.

Credits :India TV

