Shilpa Shetty Kundra spooks up everyone on sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 with THIS look

Shilpa Shetty Kundra offers spookfest on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 as she dons a scary look of a ghost to scare the kids.

The show Super Dancer Chapter 4 is a dance reality show, which showcases the talents of the young kids in the competition. The show is full of entertainment and comedy, as the judges of the show also enjoy the great bonding with kids. The actress Kundra is one of the judges of the show and is very famous for doing pranks on the show. Her latest prank might be too scary for you!

In the recent pictures of the actress, she is looking completely unrecognizable as she pranks the cast of the show Super Dancer Chapter 4. The spooky look of the actress will surely give nightmares to everyone watching the show. She had donned the look of a ghost with cut marks on eyes, white lens, and elongated hands. As she approaches from an empty corridor towards the rooms of the kids, it is surely going to be a big shocker for the contestants of the show. One of the contestants is seen getting very scared of seeing her in the corridors.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She is also a mother of two sons. The Dhadhkan actress is a very fun-loving person and loves to prank people. Other judges of the show are Geeta Kapoor and director Anurag Basu. The upcoming episode of the show will be full of fun and entertainment as Shilpa Shetty Kundra pulls off a hilarious and spooky prank on the contestants of the show. It will be interesting to see the reaction of the children and the mentors.

