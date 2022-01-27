Shilpa Shetty makes vote appeal for Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15 as ‘Shamita’s sister’

The finale week of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 is going on and the contestants are seen giving their best stay in the house. Shamita Shetty, who is sister of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, is among the finalists of the show. She is strong contestant and has been getting the love of the audience. Her sister Shilpa has been constantly supporting her throughout the season. She shared a video making a vote appeal to the audience for her sister to make her win the season.

In the video shared by Shilpa Shetty, she is seen talking about the efforts and hardship that Shamita and other contestants have gone through. She shared that Shamita will not ask for votes for herself. Hence, she will ask on her behalf. The actress shared that Shamita has all the qualities for a winner, hence she as asking votes for making her winner. She added that she is already winner for her but she wants Shamita to become a winner for everyone by lifting the trophy.

In the upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, one among the seven contestants will get eliminated on the basis of audience voting. Shilpa Shetty has urged her fans to vote for Shamita and make her winner. She has earlier also shared numerous posts on social media as she appreciates the genuine and strong personality of her sister. Apart from her, other celebs have also extended support for Shamita Shetty.



