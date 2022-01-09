Shilpa Shetty is over the moon as her 'Tunki' Shamita Shetty gets the 'Ticket to Finale'; Check here

Bigg Boss 15 took a dramatic turn today as finally the Ticket to Finale winners were announced. The much-awaited results were in favour of Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Abhijit Bichukale. Meanwhile, Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Pratik Sehajpal failed to win the challenge, Bigg Boss declared that their fate was now in the hands of viewers. On the other hand, Tejasswi, Abhijit and Shamita became the VIP contestants. While one side of the story plays inside the Bigg Boss, the other one lies outside of it in the real world as the contestants’ families watch them and react to their wins and losses. On Shamita’s major win, her sister, Shilpa Shetty got emotional and penned down a heartfelt message on her Instagram for her ‘Tinku’.

In the Instagram story uploaded by the ‘Dhadkan’ actress went all out to congratulate her sister. She reshared Shamita’s winning post and enthusiastically wrote, “Yayyyyyyyyyy!!! The Ticket To Finale! You’ve played so well, my Tinku… you totally deserve it!’ Well, aren’t they absolute sister goals? Since the time Shamita has been a part of the Bigg Boss house, Shilpa has always been a pillar of support for her. She never shies away from the opportunity of praising or hyping up her sister.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty along with her ‘rakhi’ brother and ex-contestant, Rajiv visited Shirdi Temple to pray for Shamita Shetty's win in Bigg Boss 15. The actress was also accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra. Rajiv even posted a video from the car where he recorded Shilpa watching Bigg Boss 15 during the road trip.

