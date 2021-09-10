Shilpa Shetty is proud of her 'Tunki' Shamita as she appeals fans to vote for her

Shamita Shetty is presently one of the contestants of the show Bigg Boss OTT. The actress is playing very well and people are liking to see her inside the BB house. Recently, her sister and Bollywood actress Kundra shared a video of Shamita as she urged the fans to vote for her ‘Tunki’. Shilpa Shetty has been supporting her sister from outside the Bigg Boss house and had earlier shared that she is very proud of her. In the recent video shared by Shamita Shetty, she is looking charming in a pink dress as asks her fans to vote for her for saving from elimination from the show. Shilpa Shetty has reshared the video on her Instagram story as she wrote, “Proud of you…. Stay strong my Tunki.”

See her post here-

Shilpa Shetty has shared a picture of her family on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. In the picture, she is seen along with her kids, but her husband Raj Kundra is missing. She shared in the post, “Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us, our 11th year #GanpatiBappaMorya #gratitude #blessed #family #love #festivals #GannuRaja #GaneshChaturthi”.

Presently, Shamita Shetty is deemed as one of the strongest contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She was seen having a good bond with Raqesh Bapat but things have turned sour between them due to Divya Agarwal. She also opened up recently about losing her first boyfriend in a car accident, due to which she is very sensitive.

