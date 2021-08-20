Shilpa Shetty reportedly breaks down after receiving a warm welcome on the sets of Super Dancer 4

has been maintaining a low-key profile since her husband and businessman Raj Kundra got arrested in the alleged case of making and distributing pornographic films. Shilpa recently returned to judge Super Dancer 4 and reportedly got emotional on the sets due to a warm welcome by the team members. Shilpa got emotional and teary-eyed.

Shilpa Shetty returned to judge her popular dancing reality show Super Dancer 4. The actress shot for an upcoming episode on August 17. A source informed ETimes that Shilpa has been in touch with the team of the show and was keen to join back. She was welcomed warmly by the team and hence the actress got a little emotional. The source informed, “The makers had been in constant touch with her and only recently she decided that she was ready to make a comeback”.

The source further added, “Shilpa wants to get back to work not just for her kids and family but also for her own sanity. She was welcomed warmly by the Super Dancer team, which made her quite emotional”. Shilpa had written a statement on Instagram post-Raj Kundra’s arrest. She wrote, “The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well.”

She further wrote, “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down.”

Also Read| Watch: Shilpa Shetty Kundra resumes shooting for Super Dancer 4; Hina Khan cheers for her