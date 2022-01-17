Shilpa Shetty returns to the spot where she gave her first shot for debut film Baazigar, shares nostalgic post

Our firsts are always special. Be it the first plane you ride, your first job, or your love - each holds a special in your heart. For an actor, their first movie is the one that they cherish forever. Shilpa Shetty's first official movie Baazigar was the starting point in her life, the one that gave way to many more, successful movies and years. Thus, Abbas-Mustan's thriller Baazigar, where she featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol would always be close to her heart. The gorgeous actress recently went back to the place where she gave her first-ever shot for Baazigar and was literally on cloud nine. She shared the surreal moment with her fans on her social media.

In a post that Shilpa Shetty uploaded on Instagram, she could be seen twirling around and yelling happily, ‘Maine apne career ki shuruwat iss jagah se ki thi 29 saal pehle and we are back here for IGT the stunt-yard!’ Her excitement was clearly visible on her face. Along with the video, she penned down a sentimental note and wrote ‘Life comes a full circle in unexpected waysI gave my first-ever shot for Baazigar right here (on the Helipad at filmcity) so going back to the Stunt Yard for @indiasgottalentofficial was quite nostalgic! But, I have only gratitude for the wonderful journey that I’ve enjoyed and today, I’m about to start a new one with #IGT.'

Check Shilpa's post here:

The new season of India’s Got Talent kicked off this weekend. . The judges of the show are Manoj Muntashir, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Kirron Kher.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty is a big-time foodie and her Sunday binge with muffins, chocolate cake proves that; WATCH