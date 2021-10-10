Shilpa Shetty’s killer dance to lively hosting, 5 highlights of Super Dancer Chapter 4 Grand Finale

And the fourth season of one of the most successful dance shows on television, Super Dancer, has come to an end. The finale packed a powerful punch with some phenomenal dance performances by the top five finalists – Florina Gogoi, Sanchit Chanana, Pruthviraj Kongar, Esha Mishra and Neeraj Tiwari. Florina Gogoi and her guru, Tushar Shetty were crowned the winner. Here are five highlights from the show:

Shilpa Shetty’s performance:

Shilpa Shetty showcased why she is among the most graceful dancers of Bollywood as she won over the audience with her solid performance on multiple hit songs – right from Nadiyon Paar to Afreen Afreen. The actress was also in her complete element as a host and even got emotional at multiple occasions seeing the performances.

Paritosh Tripathi and Rithvik Dhanjani’s hosting:

The duo showed a very comfortable camaraderie on the show and kept the viewers hooked with their one-liners. They also ensured the right amount of build up before announcing the winner, without crossing the fine line of stretching the suspense too much. They were the sole of this show and ensured the right flow.

The boys vs girl face off:

The girl vs boy face off added a new dimension to the show as everyone on the sets – from judges to hosts to the special guests and also the audience was divided with some siding the boys and some siding the girls. However, it was just a fun banter with the right amount of competitive spirit between the two teams.

Tribute to the judges:

The finalists paid a tribute to the three judges – Anurag Basu, Geeta Kapur and Shilpa Shetty. The performance made all the judges emotional as the reality of the show going off air hit them. The trio admitted to be missing all the contestants, however, time and again promised to be back with the fifth chapter.

The opening and closing moment:

While the opening act was grand with all five finalists showcasing their dance skills on hit Bollywood songs, the closing act had ample intrigue leaving the audience curious about the winner. The choreography of the opening act was a perfect setting base for the 3 hour plus finale, whereas the conclusion was the perfect moment of joy with Florina being crowned the winner.

