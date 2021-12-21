Shilpa Shetty says ‘Yeh toh bas trailer hai’ as she shares VIDEO of upcoming reality show India's Got Talent

Upcoming reality show India’s Got Talent is all set to woo its audience from the talents coming across the country. The talent-based TV reality show will be judged by Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir. And Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani has now been roped in to host the show. Well, today the Bollywood actress took to her social handle and shared the promo video. She has also revealed the airing date of the reality show.

Sharing the clip, Shilpa writes, “Yeh toh bas trailer tha... iss se kahin zyada nail-biting acts dekhne ke liye judiyega hamaare saath. January 15th | Sat-Sun | 8:00 pm onwards.” The clip starts with a group of boys performing on the stage and their act left judges shocked. The actress at one point screamed also and Kirron was seen hiding her face. Badshah was also left open mouth and even gave them a standing ovation.

As mentioned in other portals, the show 'India's Got Talent' is an adaptation of the international format 'Got Talent' which is created and owned by Syco and Fremantle. The concept was adopted in other countries as well.

The auditions started on 27th September and people willing to audition for the same will have to do so on the SonyLIV app. There is no age limit for the auditions for the show, but the candidates have to be above 4 years of age. People from all over the country can participate and showcase their talents on the show.

