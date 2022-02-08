Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill get spotted at a studio in the city; See PICS

Shamita Shetty has been in limelight after her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She was one of the prominent contestants of the show and was among the top four finalists of the season. She had recently thrown her birthday bash, which was attended by her family members including her mother, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The sisters have been spotted at a studio for an upcoming project together. Shilpa Shetty was also joined by Bigg Boss 15 fame Shehnaaz Gill.

In the fresh pictures from Mehboob Studios, Shamita Shetty was seen at the venue. She had sported a cool and casual look with a light blue dress and transparent heels. She has also work sunglasses. Shilpa Shetty was also seen there and she looked gorgeous in an orange attire. She had worn a three-piece set, which comprises a crop top, palazzo pants and a long shrug. She had paired the look with a golden shade layered necklace and orange heels. Shilpa Shetty was seen getting clicked with Shehnaaz Gill, who was also there for an upcoming collaborative project.

See pictures here:

Shehnaaz Gill looked stylish in a black vest top and black trousers. She had worn a netted top over the vest. Her hair was in a tight ponytail and had put a dark lipstick. She had paired the look with black shoes and stud earrings. She was seen walking with Shilpa Shetty and getting clicked along with her. Shehnaaz was last seen in the finale episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where she had paid a special tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla.



Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty on b’day bash hosted by Shilpa & whether she & Raqesh are taking a vacation together