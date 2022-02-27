Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty have hilarious reaction for guests coming unexpectedly on Sunday; WATCH

Shamita Shetty is having a chill Sunday with her sister Shilpa Shetty. Both sisters were also spotted in the morning with Raj Kundra as they step out for a lunch. Well, both share a close bond and are often seen standing for each other. Shamita was recently seen in Bigg Boss 15 and was also one of the tough contestants in the show. She may not have lifted the trophy but has surely won the hearts of the audience for being honest in the show.

Coming to her latest video which she shared on her Instagram, the actress wrote, “Our reaction when guests come over unexpectedly on Sunday.” In the video also their reaction is completely we agree. Shilpa’s son is also to be seen. He generally makes fewer appearances on social media. Earlier in the morning, Shamita was seen wearing an orange colour dress and Shilpa was wearing a white shirt dress. She tied a beige-coluored sating belt around her waist and paired orange heels with her dress.

Shamita was also in news for her relationship with Raqesh Bapat. The couple is madly in love with each other. They were even spotted in Alibaug for Shilpa’s daughter celebration.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, the actress has been missing from the screen for a long time. And Shilpa is seen on television judging the reality shows. The actress was also seen in the film Humgama 2 after a long time.

