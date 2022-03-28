Shilpa Shetty shares her gorgeous look of the day from India's Got Talent's sets; Fans call her 'a diva'

Shilpa Shetty is one of the successful and most talented actresses of the tinsel town. She entered the film industry with the 1993 film Baazigar alongside Shah Rukh Khan and ever since then, there is no looking back for her. She is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is known for her presence on social media. The actress is often seen sharing her happy moments with the family on social media along with glimpses of her shoot diaries. Today, she shared a beautiful clip of a gorgeous look for India’s Got Talent, and to tell you the truth, we are in love!

Shilpa's blinding smile absolutely won our hearts. She wore a gorgeous bling lehengas that flaunted her perfect figure. The lehenga was all things flowers and frills - a perfect concoction for grandeur and grace! She adorned the look with huge golden jhumkas and it suited her all too well. Along with the post, Shilpa wrote, "Bloomingdame #IndiasGotTalent #IGT #LookOfTheDay #ootd #outfitoftheday #blessed #grateful." As soon as she shared the reel, it went viral. Fans from all over poured their love and admiration for the ace actress. While one fan called her 'a diva', another one exclaimed 'wow'.

