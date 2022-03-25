Shilpa Shetty teases Badshah for showing off his 'Amiri’ with designer pants; Kirron Kher has EPIC response

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Even her social media is worth-mentioning. She enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she treats them with sneak peeks of her life. As we all know, Shilpa is currently a part of India’s Got Talent 9 as a judge along with Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir. She keeps treating her fans with behind the scene (BTS) pictures and videos on ‘gram.

Speaking of which, a few hours ago, the Dhadkan actress shared a fun video featuring Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir. In the video, Shilpa can be seen teasing Badshah for showing his ‘Amiri’ with designer pants. Shilpa said, “Aur ye ameeri ki hadd. Ab Lamborghini khareedne ke baad inko pant pe likhe ki zarurat hai ki ‘Amiri’, batao.” Kirron Kher soon jumped into the banter and gave a hilarious response. She said, “Ye to ameeri hai, ye dekh gareebi, phati hui hai pant.” After Kirron’s response, Badshah can be seen hiding his pants while Manoj and Shilpa can be seen laughing out loud.

Watch Shilpa Shetty’s video here

Earlier, Shilpa had shared a dance video on her Instagram handle. She added the clone effect in her video which added more fun to her dance. While sharing the dance video, Shilpa wrote, “Ek ka teen…Ek ka teen…Ek ka teen.”

Speaking about Shilpa Shetty’s professional career, she will be next seen in the film Sukhee and the shooting is underway. The film is directed by Sonal Joshi and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikha Sharma. Previously, she was seen in Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal and Meezaan.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty takes up fun dance challenge with a twist; Fans say ‘Waah tumhara kya kehna’