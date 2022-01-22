Shilpa Shetty tries her luck at rapping in front of Badshah and the outcome will leave you in splits; WATCH

The ninth season of the reality TV show India’s Got Talent began airing on the Sony TV channel from January 15 onwards. Now, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its upcoming episode. Going by the same, on Saturday, January 22, actor Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share yet another hilarious behind-the-scenes clip from the sets of the show and it has left netizens in splits.

In the teaser clip, Shilpa Shetty was seen trying her luck at rapping in front of Indian rap sensation and co judge Badshah. Shilpa challenges Badshan that even she can rap and begins to sing his hit track Kar Gayi Chull. Upon listening to her hilarious performance, Badshah gives a hilarious reply and it has left everyone laughing. While sharing the clip, Shilpa wrote, “Na dikhe woh talent kaisa, Toh ek jhalak pesh hai mere rap ka zara sa! Gaaya maine gaana aisa, Ke Badshah bhi proud feel kare waisa, But reaction aaya unexpected sa, Maano rapper hamaara ho raha ho thoda jealous sa. What say, @badboyshah? Watch all this and more tonight at 8 pm only on @sonytvofficial @indiasgottalentofficial.”

This isn’t the first time when Shilpa and Kirron’s hilarious banter from India’s Got Talent went viral online. Previously, Kher gently declined Shetty’s request of adopting her. Apparently, Shilpa Shetty wanted co-judge Kirron Kher to adopt her and the latter’s statement jewellery was the real reason behind it.

One of the previous BTS clips of the show began with Shilpa swooning about Kirron Kher’s ‘patan ka patola necklace’. In the video, Shilpa Shetty admitted that she comes to the show only to see the stunning jewels of Kirron Kher. While flattering the veteran actor, Shilpa quipped how Kher’s son Sikandar can’t wear all her necklaces and hence she should adopt her. However, Kirron gently declined Shilpa’s request with her apt reaction.

