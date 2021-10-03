Shilpa Shetty wishes her little boss lady Shamita Shetty all the best for Bigg Boss 15

The controversial show Bigg Boss 15 is finally going to start from today. The show’s first episode will be aired tonight. On Saturday, celebrities were seen entering the house after the grand premiere show. Shamita Shetty, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT, was seen entering the show with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt. To actress was earlier seen in the show season 3 but had to quit midway owing to her sister’s marriage. Well, as she has entered the show, her big sister has wished her best of luck.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “All the bestest, Tunki… my li’l boss lady! The only consolation is I will see you more now, albeit on TV. Will missssssss you, Missy @shamitashetty_official .” Shamita had grabbed attention for her equation with Raqesh Bapat. The couple was in a relationship but they made it official after coming out of the house. Her beau is not seen in the house. Many fans also dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Earlier in the day, the Colors channel shared a video on their social handle where Shamita and Nishant were seen locking their horn. He called her biased to which the actress denied.

Shilpa is currently seen in Super Dancer Chapter 4. She had grabbed headlines after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case. He has been released on bail earlier this month.

