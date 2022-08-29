Shilpa Shinde celebrates birthday with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat; Shares happy PICS

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life including Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Rubina Dilaik, and others. They will be showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Shilpa Shinde rang on her birthday on 28 August and she celebrated with her Jhalak friends.

Shilpa Shinde took to her social media as she shared pictures from her grand birthday celebration along with the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's contestants and choreographers. She looked very beautiful in a black outfit and she was joined by Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zorawar Kalra, Nishchal Sharma, and several others. In the post, she shared a series of pictures and wrote, “It was one of the best birthday celebrations with my loved ones Thanks a lot guys for your love I will forever cherish these memories."

See her post here-

Shilpa had also shared a reel on social media where she is seen cutting the cake with the Jhalak contestants.

See the video here- CLICK

In a recent press conference, Shilpa Shinde talked about her long break from the telly industry after Bigg Boss. She shared that she did not want to do any show just for the sake of earning money. She shared that only if she is enjoying doing a certain role, only then the audience will enjoy the show as well. She also shared in the post that she is very nervous to perform in front of the judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi.

