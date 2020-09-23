Shilpa Shinde on drugs nexuses in the industry: It happens everywhere but to take a celebrity's name is easy

Shilpa Shinde shares her opinion on the current debate on drugs nexuses in Bollywood. She opened up on allegations of talent management companies procuring drugs for their clients.

Shilpa Shinde has joined the ongoing debate regarding drug nexuses in the showbiz industry. After names of , Rakul Preet Singh among others were revealed in the media for allegedly consuming or procuring drugs via their management agencies, this afternoon choreographer Sanam Johar and actress Abigail Pandey were called by NCB in connection with the case. With ambiguity over the same, Times Now in an interview spoke to Shilpa where she opened up on the nexuses and revealed that this happens everywhere but Bollywood being the glamour world is highlighted more.

"When I was meeting police officers when the Bhabhiji matter was going on, I have seen that they receive messages about conducting raids at different places and parties. And those are normal parties, not celebrity parties. I am not taking the side of any celebrity or Bollywood actor, I cannot butter anyone. But this has happened everywhere. We all know, sab jagah saari cheezein chalti hai," she emphasised and added, "In Bollywood, everything happens openly, and to take a celebrity's name is very easy. Everyone enjoys the gossips about well-known people. Whatever it is, it is her matter, it is a bad thing only, it is a bad habit. However, there are many good people in Bollywood also. I have seen people also who have started these things at a very young age also, because of their surroundings. In Bollywood, there is glamour, so that matters, but this is really everywhere."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma may not appear before NCB as she is in Goa with actress

About the talent management company procuring drugs for the clients, Shilpa shared, "When management companies approach artists, the artists ask about the facilities they will provide. It depends from person to person. The way Deepika's matter has come out, you can see, who was demanding, it depends on the person. I don't want to blame the managing companies, as they have to take care of the celebrities in every way possible."

Check out Shilpa's interview here:

#Exclusive | TIMES NOW’s Sherine speaks to actor Shilpa Shinde over ‘#BollywoodMegaDrugConfession’. ‘There are many such talent management companies where the clients themselves as what special services can be provided to big stars’, says Shilpa Shinde. pic.twitter.com/ANU2JhRLPB — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 23, 2020

Credits :Times Now Twitter

Share your comment ×