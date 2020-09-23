Shilpa Shinde on drugs nexuses in the industry: It happens everywhere but to take a celebrity's name is easy
Shilpa Shinde has joined the ongoing debate regarding drug nexuses in the showbiz industry. After names of Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh among others were revealed in the media for allegedly consuming or procuring drugs via their management agencies, this afternoon choreographer Sanam Johar and actress Abigail Pandey were called by NCB in connection with the case. With ambiguity over the same, Times Now in an interview spoke to Shilpa where she opened up on the nexuses and revealed that this happens everywhere but Bollywood being the glamour world is highlighted more.
"When I was meeting police officers when the Bhabhiji matter was going on, I have seen that they receive messages about conducting raids at different places and parties. And those are normal parties, not celebrity parties. I am not taking the side of any celebrity or Bollywood actor, I cannot butter anyone. But this has happened everywhere. We all know, sab jagah saari cheezein chalti hai," she emphasised and added, "In Bollywood, everything happens openly, and to take a celebrity's name is very easy. Everyone enjoys the gossips about well-known people. Whatever it is, it is her matter, it is a bad thing only, it is a bad habit. However, there are many good people in Bollywood also. I have seen people also who have started these things at a very young age also, because of their surroundings. In Bollywood, there is glamour, so that matters, but this is really everywhere."
About the talent management company procuring drugs for the clients, Shilpa shared, "When management companies approach artists, the artists ask about the facilities they will provide. It depends from person to person. The way Deepika's matter has come out, you can see, who was demanding, it depends on the person. I don't want to blame the managing companies, as they have to take care of the celebrities in every way possible."
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Drugs are an international epidemic the world over. The incidence and prevalence of drug use is highest in the sports and entertainment industry. drugs are not benign and can cause medical problems urenlated to psychiatric side effects. did you know cocaine can cause a heart attack in an otherwise healthy young person? Injection drug use can lead to endocarditis or epidural abscess. vaping can lead to irreversible pulmonary damage independent of the duration of use. We have a teenager in Michigan who got a double lung transplant from vaping. Governments knew cigarettes caused cancer long before they slapped a warning on it. Ads showed marilyn Monroe smoking a cigarette or groucho marx a cigar. drugs such as PCP and LCD can make a person aggressive, paranoid, hallucinate. people who ingested bath salts got an animalistic rage and ate peoples faces. Where are drugs there will be alcohol, homelessness, depressive disorders, and an increase in petty crimes, thefts, robberies, physical and sexual assault, money laundering, human trafficking, terrorism. Do you knee Hash that deepika procured is much more potent than marijuana. Celebrities like being put on a pedestal but they have a social responsibility as a public person brand ambassador and as they preach us on wellness fitness etc. They need a PR agency to help themselves hide behind a facade. Our youth also needs to be kept away from drugs.
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Ofcourse it’s easy ... because you can take any name and it will be true lol . While in other industries this is not the case .
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
yes it happens in any industry even students, but no where is the percentage higher than in the sports and entertainment industry.