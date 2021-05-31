Shilpa Shinde has been doing THIS work in lockdown; Suggests ‘People with no work can change field’

Shilpa Shinde’s latest Instagram post shows the option of work for unemployed people. The actress has captioned it funnily.

Former Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde gained immense popularity from the reality show. Her and Vikas Gupta’s nasty fights are still fresh in minds. They never had a good relation in the show. She became a household name for her role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Viewers loved her performance. But she left the show citing that she was mentally harassed by the producers. She blamed him as he was also on the production team. However, she recently took to her Instagram and shared a video with a funny caption.

In the video, it looks like she has visited a construction site and there she used a drilling machine to demolish a wall. Sharing a video of the same, she said that she has started working as a construction worker amid lockdown. She is clad in a printed kurti, denim pants and a white cap. Even though the actress didn't say anything but her expressions said it all. The video is captioned as ‘Lockdown ho gaya toh mein construction field mein ghus gayi Jiske pass abhi kaam nahi hai woh log apni field change kar sakte hain.. (As lockdown got announced, I started working in a construction field. Those who do not have work right now can change their field or profession) Time will heal everything.. Stay Positive’.

Fans dropped laughing emojis and also praised her for hard labour. One of the users wrote, ‘Absolutely time will heal everything,so stay positive stay busy in whatever makes u happy.’

Take a look at the screenshot here:

The actress was last seen in the Balaji web series Pautashpur. She essayed the role of Annu Kapoor's wife, Queen Meerawati.

Credits :Shilpa Shinde Instagram

