Shilpa Shinde to Neha Mehta: 5 actor-producer fall out that was much in the news

The TV producer and actor have to maintain a good relationship on the shows. Hence, when problems arise it often leads to unfavourable results for the actors.

There are numerous actors who lead their show to top ratings and became audiences’ favourite with their excellent acting skills. But sometimes, there are issues between the actors and producers which end on a bad note. There are several times, the actors playing prominent roles in the shows are replaced by another actor. There are numerous prominent actors who got stuck in this web and lost their jobs. Some of the prominent names are Shilpa Shinde, Neha Mehta, Disha Vakani and numerous others. These actors played pivotal roles in the shows but disputes with the show producer proved to be a wrong move for them.

Given below are some of the prominent actors and producers who had a dispute:

Shilpa Shinde-Vikash Gupta- The actress became very popular for essaying the role of ‘bhabhiji’ on the TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. But there was a major tiff between the producers and Shilpa Shinde, before she entered the reality show Bigg Boss. The actress said that an FIR was charged against her and she was forced to leave the show.

Neha Mehta-Asit Kumarr Modi- The actress, who played the role of Anjali on the show, quit the show after working on it for 12 years. The actress revealed that she has differences with the producer. She said that she felt in many areas discipline and decorum were not maintained on the sets, so she decided to exit the show gracefully.

Ritvik Arora- Rajan Shahi- The actor played the role of Kunal on the popular TV show ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’. The actor had not returned to the show after the lockdown was lifted for which, he has gave the Covid reason. But the producers found it very unprofessional and said that the actor had asked for an unreasonable hike in payment.

Disha Vakani- Asit Kumarr Modi- The actress became a popular household name with her role of Dayaben on the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress had taken a maternity leave from the show but she did not return. As per reports, her husband had asked for a hike in her fees and the producer of the show was not ready for increment. But Disha Vakani has never commented on the topic.

and - Rajan Shahi- The stars were disappointed when they were not credited for the success of their show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when it completed 3000 episodes. Hina was heartbroken and was shocked to see the producer stoop so low. Karan Mehra was also disappointed and felt undervalued for giving 8 years to the show.

Also read- Hina Khan drags beau Rocky Jaiswal for a picture in the gym; Couple nails the athleisure look

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×