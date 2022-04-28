Shilpa Shinde on not working after Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: People assumed that I don’t want to act in TV shows

Shilpa Shinde became a very popular name in the entertainment industry from her show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. In the sitcom, she played the role of Angoori Bhabhi as she was loved by the audience for her beauty and expressions. She was later seen in Bigg Boss 11 and Gangs of Filmistan. The actress recently opened up about her career break in TV shows and talks about the reason for being single.

Shilpa, who won Bigg Boss 11, hasn’t worked in a fiction show since 2017 after she quit Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! In the last five years, she was only seen in some stand-up comedy shows and web shows. She says, “There is money, fame and a lot of good work in television, but people have assumed that I don’t want to act in TV shows. And since I wasn’t offered anything nice, I explored the digital medium and did a couple of web shows. Bhabi Ji... was my comeback show and after that, I didn’t want to do something where I just had to stand and give expressions.”

The actress is known to speak her mind and has been accused of throwing tantrums in the past. Shilpa Shinde shared that there have been certain issues, but if those are being projected as throwing tantrums or having an attitude, then she doesn’t want to say anything. She said that she is clear, forthright and not diplomatic about things, so people feel that she is short-tempered and loses her cool.

The actress, who was engaged to actor Romit Raj years ago, shared that she is happy being single. Shilpa says, “Romit and I were engaged a long time ago and I was very young at that point. I didn’t want to settle down at that time, but everyone around me felt it was the right age to get married. Subsequently, things didn’t work out between Romit and me, and the relationship fell apart. After my engagement broke off, I did get into another relationship, but that was a very bad experience. Maine apne kaan pakad liye that I would steer away from relationships. I’ve realised that I am happy being single. I can’t be answerable to anyone. When I am working, and if someone asks me where I am going or what I am doing, I can’t keep answering him.”

