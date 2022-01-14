Shilpa Shinde overwhelmed on receiving cake from fans as they celebrate four years of her Bigg Boss 11 win

Shilpa Shinde, famous for her role in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, is today celebrating her four years of Bigg Boss 11 win. The actress made headlines when she was a part of the reality show. Viewers still can’t forget her tussle with Vikas Gupta whom she accused of throwing out of the show suddenly. Well, both were seen fighting continuously in the show. Today, four years back, she had lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 11. She has shared a series of pictures on the social handle.

The actress also received a cake from her fans which famous BB evil eye and '4 years of best BB winner Shilpa Shinde...congrats! 4 years of BB 11 win' written on it. An overwhelmed Shilpa thanked them and wrote, “My dear Shilpians, I have received your love. It was the best day of my life. Love you all & Wishing a very #HappyMakarSankranti #Bihu, #Pongal, & #Uttarayan to all. तिळ गुड घ्या गोड गोड बोला.” Fans called her ‘Favourite winner’ in the comment section.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde made her digital debut with Paurashpur and gained a lot of appreciation for her new avatar. Shaheer Sheikh also made his digital debut through this show.

Shilpa became a household name for her role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. The actress had claimed that she was being mentally harassed by the producers of the show. She also blamed Vikas Gupta who was a part of the production team for the same.

