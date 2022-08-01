Shilpa Shinde on participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: I'm a non-dancer but doing it for my fans

The dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is returning to the small screens after a hiatus of five years. The news has come as a surprise for the fans, who are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite celebrity glide on the stage. show. As per the format of the show, eminent celebrities from different walks of life will showcase their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Angoori 'bhabhi' aka Shilpa Shinde has confirmed her participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Sharing her excitement about joining the dance reality show, Shilpa said, "Bigg Boss was a milestone in my career, and I hope that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will also be a great experience for me. I am really excited to again associate with Colors. My fans eagerly anticipated my return to television after my stint on Bigg Boss, and they are the reason why I am doing this show. I know that they will be excited to see me back on television and what better show to entertain them than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa."

Shilpa dedicates this to her fans

Shilpa Shinde shared that her participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is a treat to her fans. "I am a non-dancer and performing in front of an audience is something that I am looking forward to. This is a big platform and I hope that I live up to the expectations of my fans and entertain them till the end of the show," said the 44-year-old.

Judges and contestants' list

Filmmaker Karan Johar, Bollywood actress, and dancing queen Madhuri Dixit Nene will be reprising their roles as judges. Accompanying them will be model-dancer-actress Nora Fatehi, who was a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors too. Amruta Khanvilkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Nikki Tamboli are the confirmed contestants of this season.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is reported to go on air in September.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 POLL: Do you want to see evicted contestant Pratik Sehajpal back on the show?