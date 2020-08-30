Shilpa Shinde plans to QUIT Gangs of Filmistan: Had informed makers of NOT wanting to work with Sunil Grover

In a recent interview, Shilpa Shinde revealed that she wants to leave Gangs of Filmistan as before joining the show she had clearly mentioned that she does not want to work with Sunil Grover.

Gangs Of Filmistan is all set to premiere its first episode tomorrow (August 31, 2020), has landed in trouble before its launch. Shilpa Shinde, recently revealed that she is planning to quit the much-awaited show due as she is disappointed with the makers, because they had assured her something else, and they have not kept up to the promise. In a conversation with the Times of India, Shilpa revealed that she is already planning to bid goodbye to the GOF, and has already told about her grievances to the production.

Accusing makers of torturing the artists, Shilpa said that they have 'lied' to her from the starting. She said that the artists are being exploited with long working hours, i.e. more than 12 hours shift without a break. However, they were promised that they would have to shoot only twice a week. 'Artists get tired of shooting non-step as this time we are doing comedy non-stop in a daily soap format for one hour. We were told that we will shoot for the show only twice in a week and we are ending up shooting everyday. We are getting tortured.'

ALSO READ: Poll: Sidharth Shukla, Dipika Kakar, Gautam Gulati or Shilpa Shinde; Who is your favourite Bigg Boss winner?

Not only this, but Shilpa also shared that she had given a nod to Gangs Of Filmistan on the condition that she will not work with Sunil Gorver (Bhindi Bhai). However, she later learnt from outside sources that Sunil is still part of the show. 'I had mentioned first only that I will do the show on one condition that I don't want to work with Sunil Grover. This was my first term but they lied to me that no he is not there in the show. Later, I learnt it from outside that he (Sunil) was part of the show. I questioned them so they revealed the entire cast to me, I was happy then. However, he soon joined us in the gags.'

Shilpa said when Sunil Grover is around, he takes over the entire act, and other artists are not given scripts, destroying their gags and not allowing them to perform. She reiterated that she is not making a comeback to stand behind in the crowd and clap. 'They are claiming it is Shilpa's comeback and what am I doing standing behind,' questioned Shilpa.



Here's a promo of Gangs of Filmistan:

The actress has also accused the production of other several things including not giving her scripts and not following the new guidelines of shooting. The Bigg Boss 11 winner has made her mind that she can't work in such a condition, and has communicated her grievances to her production house. 'They are looking into it and want me to stay back. Now, let's see what they want to do,' Shilpa shared.

Talking about Gangs of Filmistan, Sunil Grover will be seen in a different avatar in the show. Instead of performing, as usual, he will play the role of a don who will force his tenants to entertain him to stay in his house. His tenants would include actors like Shilpa Shinde, Upasana Singh, Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, Paritosh Tripathi and Jatin Suri.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss: Swami Om, Karishma Tanna to Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill; Contestants Salman Khan got angry on

Share your comment ×