Shilpa Shinde REVEALS she doesn't follow Bigg Boss; Accuses fake IDs of impersonating her on Twitter

Although Shilpa Shinde hasn’t entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of its challengers, her name does surface in various contexts related to the show. For the unversed, the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame actress earlier won the 11th season of the reality show after defeating and Vikas Gupta. However, controversies haven’t left the television diva’s side yet. Now, she has grabbed headlines owing to her latest post on Instagram in which she gives a clarification.

On the obvious front, her topic of discussion is regarding the reality show hosted by . Shilpa’s clarification comes in the form of a long note that reads, “I am not following #Bigboss14 and have not given any interview regarding any contestant. I don't have any Twitter account and there are several fake IDs impersonating my name...Requesting media that don't publish news on the basis of fake tweets. Stop this otherwise, I have to initiate legal action against those fake id's.”

The actress also mentions these things in the video attached to the post. Earlier, her brother had also clarified the fact that Shilpa Shinde does not have a Twitter account and that those impersonating her on the microblogging site should be ignored. He also requested the media houses not to use those tweets in their videos and publications. Meanwhile, the stunning diva is currently gearing up for her upcoming web series that also features Milind Suman.

Kindly note that #ShilpaShinde does not have any account on Twitter. Any tweet impersonating Shilpa Shinde should be straight away ignored.

Requesting media not to quote such tweets in their publications/videos.

haribhoomicom — Ashutosh Shinde (ShindeAshutosh) December 14, 2020

