Shiny Doshi shares the reason for her small wedding ceremony: ‘We would love to throw a big party later’

TV actress Shiny Doshi got married to her long-term boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani on 15th July. The actress had a wedding ceremony at her fiancé’s home. The couple had been dating for the last three years and their wedding ceremony was a small affair. The wedding was attended by only 25 people, which included their family members and close friends. The haldi and mehndi ceremonies were held on 14th July.

Shiny Doshi talked about the wedding with Etimes TV. She said, “We wanted the COVID-19 situation to get better and had originally planned to tie the knot in November or December. However, my mother was keen on us getting married soon, as there is no surety on how things will be then. So, we decided to get married almost overnight. In fact, we had planned to opt for a court marriage on July 15 and have a big fat wedding by the end of this year. However, we had to advance it by a week, as the BMC office was taking a break for a month. So, my mother insisted on having a small ceremony with rituals at home on July 15. My wedding was literally organised overnight.”

Shiny shared that she wants to throw a huge party for her friends and relatives by the end of the year. She shared, “If things get better by November, we would love to throw a big party. We couldn’t invite too many people to the wedding because of COVID-19 restrictions.”

The actress also shared that she has delayed her honeymoon and has not finalised it yet. Shiny said, “We have not finalised anything yet. We don’t know where we want to go as most countries have sealed their borders due to the pandemic. We are waiting for things to be normal again.” She has decided to take a break from work for few days after her marriage. She said, “I have taken a break of four days from my shoot. I will resume work on the fifth day.”

