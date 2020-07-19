Shirtless Asim Riaz flaunting his washboard abs & chiselled body in latest PHOTOS reminds us of Johnny Bravo

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz recently dropped some shirtless pictures of himself on his social media handle. While his body and abs left his awestruck, his striking resemblance to Johnny Bravo's looks have left us amazed. Take a look.

Asim Riaz is won millions of hearts with his journey in Bigg Boss 13. Though before 's show many did not know him, after it, he became a heartthrob. His simple and humble personality led him to the finals, while he couldn't take home the winner's trophy, he certainly earned many-many fans, who call them 'Asim Riaz army.' Apart from his nature, what made him a 'rage' among viewers is his handsome looks and well-built body. The young model-actor charmed the audience with his love for fitness.

The Kashmiri boy is an all-in-all fitness enthusiast, and there's no day in his life that he misses his workout regime. Whether he's feeling a little unwell or has too many things piled up, he ensures to workout at least two hours and not skip his daily workout routine. Just a few hours ago, Bigg Boss' first runner-up took to his social media handle to share some pictures of his 'oh so well-toned body' and it has left many awestruck.

The handsome hunk shared some shirtless pictures of himself flaunting his washboard abs and chiselled body, but it is his looks that caught our attention. Well, Asim's mirror selfie, have a striking resemblance to the cartoon character Johnny Bravo. How do you ask? Well, Asim's hairstyle and black glares are a striking resemblance to Johnny Bravo's looks.

Johnny Bravo is the titular character of an American animated series of the same name. Tha character is known for wearing sunglasses, his blonde hair, and is a muscular young man, similar to Asim's latest pictures. Well, there's some sort of similarity between the Asim and the character, and that is why we'd like to call 'Asim our Indian Johnny Bravo'. But the only difference here is that unlike Johnny, girls are already head-over-heels for Asim Riaz.

Take a look at Asim's latest pictures here:

Meanwhile, Asim and his ladylove Himasnhi Khurana will soon be seen in a song sung by Arijit Singh. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

